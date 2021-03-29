Juwan Howard’s Wife, Jenine, Shares Awesome Sweet 16 Video

Michigan basketball is in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in its last seven tournament appearances and the first time under head coach Juwan Howard.

To get to this point, the top-seeded Wolverines thoroughly defeated fourth-seeded Florida State on Sunday, winning 76-58. Mixed in with the joy of being one step closer to the Final Four was a proud dad moment for Howard when his son Jace scored on a conventional three-point play late in the game.

Jenine Howard, Juwan’s wife and Jace’s mother, filmed the play as it unfolded. Mom shared the video of her son’s accomplishment on Twitter this morning.

You can hear how excited she was in the background.

Nuts 🥜 I went absolutely NUTS Lol

Go BLUE!!!!! @jaceh0ward — Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) March 29, 2021

That’s an awesome family moment for sure.

With the win over FSU out of the way, Juwan and his team will look to take down 11th-seeded UCLA, which is in an uncustomary role as a Cinderella this March. The Bruins had to beat Michigan State in the First Four just to make it into the bracket, and they used that victory to springboard them to wins over BYU, Abilene Christian and Alabama.

Michigan and UCLA will tip off tomorrow night at 9:57 p.m. ET on TBS.