Juwan Howard’s Son, Jett, Announces His Commitment

In 1990, Juwan Howard committed to the University of Michigan, becoming one-fifth of one of the most iconic teams in college basketball history: The Fab Five. But will his son, four-star wing Jett Howard, follow in his footsteps by joining the Wolverines?

The answer is a resounding, ‘Yes’. On Wednesday, Jett Howard committed to the University of Michigan. He will now learn under his father, the current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team.

In an interview with 247Sports, Howard admitted that it was a tough decision between Michigan and Tennessee. But getting the chance to play for his father – and potentially sooner – pushed Michigan over the top.

“It was a tough decision because I was seriously looking at Tennessee,” Howard said. “But it was just the family atmosphere obviously because of my dad. I also feel I will have a good opportunity to play right away. I honestly like how everybody is treated the same around the campus. I paid attention to the little things when it came to this recruiting process and that stood out along with the culture and environment of the program.”

247Sports rates Jett Howard as the No. 37 prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 11 small forward in the nation, and the No. 12 prospect from the state of Florida.

Jett stands 6-foot-7 and projects as a starter in the Power Five by analysts.

The Michigan Wolverines went 23-5 last year, winning the Big Ten regular season and and reaching the Elite Eight.

Juwan Howard is clearly building something good in Ann Arbor, and now his son will be a part of it.