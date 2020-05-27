4-Star DE Kechaun Bennett Names Top 6 Schools

Kechaun Bennett of Suffield Academy in Connecticut is one of the nation’s top pass rushers. As more and more elite recruits choose schools and take steps forward in their recruitments, Bennett is speeding things up.

“I am looking at the coronavirus and a lot of kids are committing to schools without taking visits,” Bennett told 247Sports in a recent interview. “So it is going to be sooner than I thought.” On Tuesday night, he announced his top six schools.

Bennett has schools across the country in consideration. The ACC leads the way, with the pair of Miami and Syracuse cracking the top schools list. They’re joined by Michigan out of the Big Ten, independent power Notre Dame, Cal from the Pac-12, and the SEC’s Ole Miss.

So far, two analysts have logged predictions for where Kechaun Bennett will go over at 247Sports‘ crystal ball. Both chose Michigan, though both did so with medium confidence. Without visits available to most schools yet, it is too early to call the Wolverines a definitive leader here.

“They have very high academics and coach Don Brown is a genius when it comes to be able to put people in the right position and make plays,” Bennett told 247 about Michigan, citing the program’s vaunted defensive coordinator. Academics are also a major area of focus for the four-star defensive end, who also mentioned them when discussing Notre Dame.

247 ranks him as the No. 329 player in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 21 strong-side defensive end, and the top player in Connecticut in this cycle.

While he stopped short of laying out a timeline for a commitment, it is clear that he wants to make sure he has a spot wherever he winds up pledging, and won’t drag things out too far.