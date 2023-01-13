Key Michigan Player Announces He's Coming Back In 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan's offensive line just received a major boost for the 2023 season.

Starting left guard Trevor Keegan announced on social media Thursday night that he's returning to school. Keegan joins star running back Blake Corum as prominent Wolverines coming back to Ann Arbor next season.

"Making it to the NFL has been a dream of mine ever since I picked up a football," Keegan said in his announcement. "With a lot of thought and talking with those closest to me, there is more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a team. Thrilled to get back to work with my teammates and get rolling."

A four-star prospect in the class of 2019, Keegan started 11 games at left guard in 2022, missing the Maryland, Nebraska and Illinois contests.

The Crystal Lake (Ill.) native was named first-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and second-team All-Big Ten by the media. Keegan was also an honorable mention all-league selection by the coaches and media in 2021, when he appeared in 13 games and made 11 starts.

Keegan made his debut in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, appearing in five games.