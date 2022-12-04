Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Michigan vs. TCU

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the University of Michigan Flag after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45-23 over the Ohio State Buckeyes and clinched the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff matchups are set, and so are the kickoff times.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU will get the semifinals started on New Year's Eve from the Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The winner of that game will take on either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State, who will get underway at 8 p.m. ET at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Michigan (13-0) is making its second-straight appearance in the CFP after picking up back-to-back big wins over Ohio State in the regular season finale and Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the national semifinal at the Orange Bowl in 2021.

TCU (12-1) suffered its first loss of the season to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game yesterday, but it did not prevent the Horned Frogs from making the first CFP in program history.

One of these schools will be playing for the national title for the first time in the playoff era. Which one will it be?