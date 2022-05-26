Kickoff Times Released For Michigan's Non-Conference Games

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: the Michigan Wolverines enter the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan fans who are planning to watch or attend the team's early-season non-conference games can now mark kickoff times on their calendars.

The Wolverines will open the 2022 season at home against Colorado State on September 3. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

One week later, the defending Big Ten champions will host Hawaii in a night game at the Big House, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on BTN.

Michigan will conclude its out-of-conference slate on September 17 when it hosts the UConn Huskies at noon ET on ABC.

Michigan should have no issue winning these three games. When the Wolverines open up Big Ten play against Maryland on September 24, they will be 3-0 barring a major upset.

Last year, Michigan finished 11-1 in the regular season, with a four-point loss at Michigan State the only blemish. Jim Harbaugh's team beat Ohio State for the first time in a decade and went on to pummel Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines' season ended with a 34-11 loss to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl.