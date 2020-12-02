Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes To Michigan For His Comments Earlier Tonight

Kirk Herbstreit isn’t one to float around college football conspiracy theories very often. But he didn’t hesitate to call out the Michigan Wolverines Tuesday night.

Herbie joined Rece Davis, David Pollack and the rest of the gang to discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday evening. In doing so, the beloved College GameDay analyst discussed No. 4 Ohio State’s path to the playoff.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play Michigan State this weekend after having to cancel their game versus Illinois last Saturday. But there’s now major concern surrounding Ohio State’s contest against Michigan on Dec. 12. The Wolverines shut down team activities on Tuesday.

Herbie suggested Tuesday night the Wolverines may end up “waving the white flag” and opt out of playing Ohio State (using the pandemic as an excuse). The bold claim sent shockwaves throughout the college football world.

Kirk Herbstreit dares Michigan not to duck Ohio State next week pic.twitter.com/K608RMgpiv — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 2, 2020

It didn’t take Kirk Herbstreit very long to recognize he made a major mistake. Herbie has released an apology video to Michigan, saying he has no evidence to suggest the Wolverines are leaning towards opting out of the big game versus Ohio State.

Check out Herbstreit’s apology to Michigan below.

Just wanted to clarify something I said earlier tonight during our CFP rankings show. Apologize to ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ for my words. pic.twitter.com/tCBGjl7GTV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 2, 2020

We knew this was coming. Herbstreit took his comments a bit too far Tuesday night, but at least he owned up to it.

Michigan may be having a bad year – and it’s highly likely it’ll get blown out by Ohio State in two weeks – but Jim Harbaugh never shies away from competition. Harbaugh is as fierce a competitor there is in college football.

Michigan at Ohio State is still scheduled to take place on Dec. 12, unless the Wolverines are unable to practice/play because of positive tests and contact tracing.