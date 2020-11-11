Kirk Herbstreit Had Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh’s Critics

Michigan football is 1-2 on the season and Jim Harbaugh’s seat at his alma mater is hotter than its ever been.

Now in his sixth season, Harbaugh is feeling the pressure. Many outsiders are suggesting he could be fired, or could choose to leave and return to the NFL.

Despite all the heat on Harbaugh, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit think it is a mistake to assume the 56-year-old simply forgot how to coach. He said as much on a conference call earlier today.

“I’d like to think they can turn it around and definitely him proving to be the guy we all thought when he first came in,” Herbstreit said, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “Anybody who thinks he can’t coach is crazy.

“I’d like to think (Harbaugh’s) the guy. I’d like to think they can turn it around. I continue to remain hopeful.

Herbstreit spoke in-depth about the Wolverines’ woes, but even he admitted he is having a hard time pinpointing exactly what the problem is. He’ll get to see firsthand if they can turn it around starting this weekend.

Herbstreit will be on the call when Michigan hosts No. 13 Wisconsin Saturday night in Ann Arbor. A loss would drop the Maize and Blue to 1-3 overall.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.