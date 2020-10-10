Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For Jim Harbaugh’s Critics

Big Ten football doesn’t kick off for another two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped college football analysts from breaking down the coming season.

In particular, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Jim Harbaugh and the job he’s done leading the Michigan Wolverines. Herbie admitted that things haven’t gone exactly as planned.

However, he cautioned fans from getting too worried about Harbaugh’s record thus far. Herbstreit said he doesn’t buy into the fans that want him to be replaced.

Here’s what Herbie had to say about the Wolverines and their coach, via MLive:

“I don’t buy into the fans that think, you know, ‘Let’s get rid of him,’ or, you know, ‘He’s on the hot seat,’ or ‘We need to bring in somebody else,’” Herbstreit said. “If Jim Harbaugh can’t win at Michigan, who can? I don’t know how you would ever want another coach to coach there other than Jim Harbaugh. Are they close? Yes. It is frustrating? Obviously. Do they want to beat Ohio State? Yes. Do they want to get into the playoff? Absolutely.”

In five seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh has racked up at 47-18 record. He’s won at least nine games in four of his five seasons, but his record in bowl games leaves plenty to be desired.

In five bowl appearances, Harbaugh’s Wolverines are just 1-4 – which includes losing the last four in a row.

Can he and the Wolverines finally take home a Big Ten title?