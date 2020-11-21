Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Admission About Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2020 college football season with plenty of promise and were one of the favorites to win the Big Ten.

However, four weeks into the season, the Wolverines will be lucky to finish with a winning record. Michigan sits at 1-3 on the season and are coming off of one of the worst losses in program history.

Last Saturday, Wisconsin dominated Michigan en route to a 49-11 beatdown. That followed an upset loss to Indiana, which has fans and analysts wondering who this Michigan team is.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit had a brutally honest comment about the state of Michigan football right now. He said he doesn’t see any difference between Michigan and Rutgers.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“We keep talking about trying to figure out Michigan, if you go based on the way they played Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin, if Rutgers and Michigan went into the locker rooms and decided to switch uniforms and came out onto the field, I don’t think you’d be able to tell the difference,” said Herbstreit. “To me, that kind of sums up where Michigan is right now.”

Michigan will get the chance to prove Herbstreit wrong when the Wolverines face off against Rutgers later this afternoon.

Jim Harbaugh’s team hasn’t looked very good since a season-opening win over Minnesota.

Can they finally find another win?