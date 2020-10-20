Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Fans Who Want Jim Harbaugh Gone

There might not be a coach in college football more scrutinized than Jim Harbaugh. He’s had success at several programs, but his inability to coach Michigan to a Big Ten championship has led to a ton of criticism.

In five seasons with the Wolverines, Harbaugh owns a 47-18 record. That’s not a bad mark by any stretch of the imagination. However, Harbaugh has struggled mightily against ranked opponents – especially Ohio State.

Even though Harbaugh’s sixth season at Michigan hasn’t begun yet, there are already some rumblings about his future with the program. Well, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a message for anyone who wants Harbaugh gone during his latest podcast.

Herbstreit isn’t so sure that Michigan can find a better coach than Harbaugh. For that reason alone, he believes it makes no sense to just push him out the door.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say, via 247Sports:

“If Jim Harbaugh can’t turn that thing to where they’re beating Ohio State consistently and they’re a perennial top-five, top-10 team, who the heck are you going to hire that makes you think that he’s going to do a better job than Jim Harbaugh? I don’t know,” Herbstreit said this week on ESPN’s Herbstreit and Pollack podcast. “I guess there’s a good young coach maybe out there. They tried to go outside of the family with Rich Rodriguez. That didn’t go very well. At that time, he was the pretty, shiny object. Rich Rodriguez and that offense, he was a trainwreck.”

Herbstreit thinks quarterback play will be the key to Harbaugh’s success in 2020.

Dylan McCaffrey was expected to compete for the starting job, but he chose to transfer instead. This means Joe Milton will be the starter for Michigan when it takes on Minnesota.

A win on the road against the Golden Gophers would alleviate some of the pressure on Harbaugh.