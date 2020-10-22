Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment On Michigan QB Joe Milton

Michigan football opens its season on Saturday, and new starting quarterback Joe Milton will be leading the Wolverines on offense.

Milton, a junior and onetime four-star recruit, has appeared in eight games as a reserve over the last two seasons. Now, he has the reins of the Michigan attack.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is looking forward to seeing what the Pahokee, Fla. native brings to the table. On SportsCenter this morning, Herbstreit said Milton has a “superstar” ceiling.

“I’m also anxious to see Michigan on Saturday,” Herbstreit said today, via 247Sports. “On the road at Michigan, Joe Milton I think has a chance to be a superstar. He has incredible depth in the backfield … there’s some optimism there internally.”

That’s a bold statement. Earlier this week, Herbstreit had said there was “a lot to like” about Milton’s skill set.

Kirk Herbstreit on Michigan QB Joe Milton: ‘There’s a lot about his game to like’ https://t.co/xst9a2hVPn — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) October 20, 2020

Thus far, the 6-foot-5, 243-pound Milton is 6-for-11 passing for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his career. As a runner, he’s carried 12 times for 47 yards and two scores.

Michigan football opens up its 2020 season on the road against Minnesota on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Oh yeah, Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the action as well.