UPDATE: Kirk Herbstreit apologized for his comments.

Just wanted to clarify something I said earlier tonight during our CFP rankings show. Apologize to ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ for my words. pic.twitter.com/tCBGjl7GTV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 2, 2020

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Committee released its latest rankings for the Top 25.

The top four all remained the same. Alabama took the top spot, with Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the rest of the playoff foursome.

While the rankings were being unveiled, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit made an interesting comment about Ohio State. He noted the Buckeyes need to play six games to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.

During his analysis, Herbie shocked college football fans by suggesting that Michigan would opt not to play Ohio State, thus making the Buckeyes ineligible for the conference title game.

“The fact that they’ve played four games and they’re still sitting there in the top four. Now it comes down to, they’re going to play Michigan State on Saturday,” Herbstreit said on the show. “I still think Michigan waves the white flag and potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week.”

Kirk Herbstreit dares Michigan not to duck Ohio State next week pic.twitter.com/K608RMgpiv — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 2, 2020

Not long after his comments, ESPN host Rece Davis asked Herbstreit to clarify what he meant. The former Ohio State quarterback then said he has no “inside information” and said it was something Michigan has the “power” to do.

After Kirk Herbstreit raised the possibility that Michigan might decide not to play next week vs. Ohio State to avoid an ugly loss – he stressed he has no inside info — Rece Davis said any team that did that would lack character. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 2, 2020

Obviously, it would be a horrible look if Michigan decided not to play the game against Ohio State just to keep the Buckeyes out of the conference title game.

However, for Herbstreit to suggest that’s what the Wolverines will do seems like a reach.

Jim Harbaugh and company might not be as good as Ohio State, but the Wolverines won’t be afraid to play that game – if COVID-19 allows.