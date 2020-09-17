Kirk Herbstreit Names 2 ‘Surprise’ National Title Contenders

The Big Ten is back in the College Football Playoff picture after the conference decided to reverse course and play a fall football season. Kirk Herbstreit thinks two under-the-radar Big Ten teams will be national championship contenders this season.

Ohio State is the conference’s obvious title contender. With Justin Fields at the helm, the Buckeyes should have no problem running through the Big Ten and earning a CFP selection. Alabama and Clemson appear to be OSU’s biggest national competitors. But Herbstreit thinks Ohio State could have trouble getting past a few teams within its own conference.

The College GameDay analyst thinks both the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers are under-the-radar national championship contenders.

Jim Harbaugh and Paul Chryst have yet to lead their respective teams to the College Football Playoff. But Herbstreit thinks this could finally be the year either Michigan or Wisconsin makes the jump.

“I think Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, I know he gets ridiculed a lot,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “For not living up to what the expectations were. But the way they recruit, the athletes they have. They have a different quarterback this year, which will be interesting. … As an outsider, I would always throw Wisconsin, people don’t nationally respect them the way they should, but Wisconsin is always going to be a tough out as well, coming out of the Big Ten West.”

The Wolverines have all the talent they need to earn a playoff selection. But Michigan has to get past the Buckeyes to have a shot.

As for the Badgers, they put up a good fight against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game last season, but ultimately fell apart late.

Michigan and Wisconsin need to put together a near-perfect season to earn a prestigious playoff selection.