Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 2016 Ohio State-Michigan Replay On ESPN

If you’re looking for some classic college football to watch tonight, ESPN is re-airing the 2016 double-overtime thriller between Ohio State and Michigan.

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call that afternoon in Columbus. He was able to broadcast one of the greatest games in the illustrious history of the rivalry, with Ohio State rallying to beat Michigan 30-27 in two extra sessions.

Herbstreit is also tuned in to tonight’s replay. He’s actually participating in a live chat throughout the evening with Chris Fowler, the play-by-play man for that game, and ESPN College GameDay colleague Desmond Howard, who starred at Michigan in the 1990s.

On Twitter, Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the game and how it plays back almost four years later.

“Love watching these Thursday Night CFB Throwbacks on @espn This @OhioStateFB @UMichFootball 2016 now in the 2nd Qtr is a classic! Early can sense defense, special teams, field position, & miscues will determine the outcome!

If you want to catch some of this classic between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, get to ESPN now. It is the middle of the second quarter, and Michigan leads 3-0.

There’s still plenty of game left. Get ready to debate J.T. Barrett’s first down all over again later.