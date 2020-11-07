Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Situation At Michigan

This college football season began with so much promise for the Michigan Wolverines, as they stomped the Minnesota Golden Gophers two weekends ago. Unfortunately though it didn’t take very long for Jim Harbaugh’s team to have a letdown game.

Last weekend, Michigan looked lifeless at home against Michigan State. It was an embarrassing loss for Harbaugh, who now owns a mediocre 3-3 record against his in-state rival.

While it may be too early to start talking about Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor, it’s pretty obvious that he needs to quickly dig his team out of the hole they’re currently in, and that all starts with taking down Indiana later today.

During this morning’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit discussed this afternoons’s matchup between Indiana and Michigan. He made it abundantly clear that all the pressure is on Harbaugh to win this game.

“Demoralizing loss in a rivalry game at home, so now they’re back to ground zero and trying to dig themselves out of this hole,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay, via 247Sports. “The thing that surprised me was the defense giving up big plays to a freshman quarterback. Now all the heat’s on Jim Harbaugh and here comes Indiana. Michael Penix is able to throw it. Tom Allen has a competent team, two teams going in opposite directions.”

Unlike the Wolverines, the Hoosiers are rolling right now and have shown they can compete with top-tier teams. Michael Penix Jr. has been really productive thus far, throwing for 408 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

If Don Brown’s defense can’t keep Penix in check this afternoon, it’ll be another long day for Michigan.

The rest of the schedule for the Wolverines doesn’t get any easier after this weekend, as they’ll have to take on the Badgers, Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, Scarlet Knights and Terrapins. That’s why it’s so important they get back on the winning track today.

Kickoff for the Michigan-Indiana game is at 12 p.m. ET on FS1.