Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To What Michigan’s Players Are Going Through

All the hype surrounding this year’s Michigan team came crumbling down on Saturday afternoon, as Jim Harbaugh’s crew suffered an upset loss at home against Michigan State.

In recent years we’ve seen Michigan receive a ton of criticism for constantly having a letdown performance. This past weekend’s loss to Michigan State certainly fits the bill.

The issue for the Wolverines now is that they’ll have to find a way to quickly put that loss in their rearview mirror and focus on their upcoming opponent.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about Harbaugh’s players and how they’ll respond to all the negativity surrounding the program.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say on his podcast, via 247Sports:

“Can you imagine being a player? They’re going to have to block out, again, more negativity which has been surrounding this program for the last few years. Now they’ve got to get ready to go to Bloomington and play a team that’s kind of heading in an opposite direction as far as confidence.”

Michigan will face an Indiana team this weekend that is suddenly emerging as a dark-horse contender. The biggest key to that game will be whether or not Don Brown’s defense can contain Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

One thing is for sure, another loss for Michigan would result in some scorching hot takes next Monday.

Kickoff between Indiana and Michigan is at 12 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium.

[CFP Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi]