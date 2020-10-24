Kirk Herbstreit Says Jim Harbaugh’s Had 1 Main Problem At Michigan

Jim Harbaugh’s 47-18 record at Michigan isn’t underwhelming by any means. However, there is one issue that continues to haunt him in Ann Arbor.

Though he’s had success against plenty of teams in the Big Ten, Harbaugh has been unable to defeat Ohio State. He currently owns an 0-5 record against his alma mater’s top rival.

At first, the narrative was that Harbaugh just couldn’t beat Urban Meyer. That narrative changed once the Wolverines were blown out by Ryan Day and the Buckeyes last fall.

During this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit discussed Harbaugh’s inability to defeat the Buckeyes. He attributes it to one main thing: the lack of elite quarterback play.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“I think anytime you’re 0-5 against Ohio State, it’s going to create some intensity, it’s going to create a buzz,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay.

Quarterback play has been an issue for Harbaugh’s team. While we’ve seen Ohio State dominate with JT Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields under center, Michigan’s best signal-caller over the past few years has been Shea Patterson.

Michigan’s title hopes this season will be decided by junior quarterback Joe Milton. He has all the tools to become a legitimate star in the Big Ten, but his lack of experience could be an issue.

The pressure will be on Harbaugh and Milton tonight, as they’ll try to lead Michigan to a win over Minnesota.