Kirk Herbstreit Shares His True Feelings On Jim Harbaugh’s Decision

After a well-publicized dalliance with the Minnesota Vikings, Jim Harbaugh is staying put as the head coach at the University of Michigan.

Now, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is wondering how and if Harbaugh will be able to pick up where he left off after posting his best season at his alma mater. The Maize and Blue leader has to replace both of his coordinators and deal with the perception that he would have returned to the NFL if the Vikings offered him the job.

“I mean, for all that momentum that they created there, it seems like they’re almost having to start all over again,” Herbstreit said today during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today.

Herbstreit said he had no issue with Harbaugh entertaining another job, but because of how everything unfolded–with Harbaugh missing signing day to attend another interview with the Vikings–there might be some awkwardness to deal with in Ann Arbor.

“How in the world does he go as far as he went with the Vikings?” Herbstreit said, via On3.com. “I don’t know if he turned it down? They turned it down? Whatever happened, and now you’ve got to go back into that meeting room where they say ‘who’s got it better than us?’”

What happened with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan?? "They had so much momentum at the end of last season & now it feels like they're starting all over again" ~@KirkHerbstreit#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/A0x3MQN5li — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2022

Herbstreit cited the departure of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the fallout from it as another issue Harbaugh has to confront. Gattis left for the University of Miami in a lateral move and reportedly sent an eye-opening text message to Michigan players after announcing his plans.

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…” Gattis reportedly wrote.

Herbstreit’s concerns aside, on a positive note, Michigan is coming off a 12-win season, including its first victory over Ohio State in a decade, a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth,

We’ll see how Harbaugh builds on that success this offseason and next fall.