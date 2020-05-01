Kirk Herbstreit Names The Key To Michigan’s Success In 2020

The Michigan Wolverines failed to live up to expectations in 2019, as the new-look offense under Josh Gattis needed a few months to finally develop an identity. That might not be the case this fall.

Another year to learn his players’ strengths and weakness should allow Gattis to run a more fluid offense in 2020. However, the Wolverines will have to replace key contributors on offense, such as Shea Patterson, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cesar Ruiz.

In order for Michigan to reach its full potential, the team needs more consistent play at quarterback. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes it’s possible Dylan McCaffrey could be just the dual-threat player that Gattis needs to run a dynamic offense.

Herbstreit was on Periscope with the rest of the College GameDay crew when they were discussing the future of Michigan football. He understands that fans in Ann Arbor are getting restless, but better days might be on the horizon.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think quarterback play is a big part of it, to me, especially with the new system they’re running with Josh Gattis,” Herbstreit said. “You need a guy that’s consistent. You need a guy that can run. Kind of a dual-threat. Shea Patterson was a step in the right direction, but I think he was very erratic at times. That tended to backfire on them. Hate to put it all on one position, but that is, to me, a key spot. I’m excited to see McCaffrey, if he ends up getting the opportunity, if he can become that guy.”

Last season, McCaffrey had 67 rushing yards and one touchdown. The former four-star recruit should be the favorite to win the starting job for the Wolverines.

McCaffrey might not be as accurate as Patterson was at quarterback. On the other hand, he’s more athletic and should be a solid fit for an offense that runs modern schemes.

Michigan fans, do you think McCaffrey is the right quarterback for the job?