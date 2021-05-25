Laurie Carr, Wife Of Legendary Michigan Coach, Has Died

Laurie Carr, the wife of former Michigan football head coach Lloyd Carr, died earlier on Tuesday morning, according to the Carr family. She was 70 years old.

Laurie Carr passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to the Carr family. She was diagnosed soon after the couple moved to South Carolina in 2019. The Carrs returned to Ann Arbor last year so she could receive treatment at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Laurie and Lloyd Carr married in 1994, right around the time when the latter was beginning to climb the ranks of the Wolverines coaching staff. Lloyd took over as head coach of the Michigan in 1995 and went on to post 13 consecutive winning seasons, one of which included the program’s last national championship in 1997.

During that time, Laurie Carr proved to be a rock for her husband until his retirement in 2007. She became well-known in the Michigan community and remained one of the program’s biggest supporters.

“It’s hard to separate the two of them. That’s who they were — Lloyd and Laurie,” John Jansen, a friend of the couple and two-time captain under Lloyd Carr, said, per The Detroit News. “It wasn’t just Lloyd. You knew they were a team. When I think about Lloyd and Laurie, they were a great example to all of us what it meant to love, what it meant to sacrifice, what it meant to have a true partner in life. We saw that so much from Laurie throughout the course of coach’s coaching career, but when Lloyd stepped away from coaching, you saw it from him as well.”

Laurie Carr clearly had an impact on all of those around her and particularly on the Michigan community in Ann Arbor. We send our condolences to Lloyd and the rest of the Carr family during this difficult time.