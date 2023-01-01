Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Former Las Vegas Raiders player Charles Woodson speaks after receiving his Hall of Fame ring before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time.

Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game.

A TCU defender had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. It met the criteria for targeting, but the officiating crew thought it was a clean play.

After the game was over, Michigan legend Charles Woodson offered his thoughts on the controversial ending.

Woodson thought TCU should've been penalized for targeting.

"I’ve seen a lot of targeting calls in college football that i disagree with and have said so.. of the targeting calls upheld that sure looked like one.. anyhow congrats TCU," Woodson tweeted.

Unfortunately for Michigan, there's nothing the team can do about this no-call.

Whether it's fair or not, this Saturday's game was a disappointing end to a fun season for the Wolverines.