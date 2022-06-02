Longtime Michigan Football Coach Has Rejoined The Program

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: the Michigan Wolverines enter the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan football is reportedly bringing back a familiar and popular face to the coaching staff.

According to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, former longtime Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson is joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as an offensive assistant.

Jackson, 71, spent 23 seasons as an assistant at UM from 1992-2014 under four head coaches: Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke.

In addition to coaching running backs, he served as offensive coordinator during the 1995 and 1996 seasons and also was the assistant head coach from 1997-2002 and associate head coach from 2003-07.

One of the running backs Jackson tutored with the Wolverines was Mike Hart, the program's all-time leading rusher and current running backs coach.

The Baton Rouge native also worked with Anthony Thomas, Chris Perry, Chris Howard, Tyrone Wheatley, Tim Biakabutuka, B.J. Askew and Ed Davis, among others.