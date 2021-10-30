Look: Another Very Controversial Ruling In Michigan-Michigan State Game

Controversy will unfortunately be the story of Saturday’s marquee Michigan–Michigan State clash if the Spartans come back and win this afternoon’s game.

Late in the second quarter, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo strip-sacked Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. The ball rolled into the end-zone before Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson recovered it for a touchdown to make it a 26-14 Michigan lead.

The refs reviewed the play to check whether or not Thorne was down before he fumbled the ball. Replay appeared to confirm it was a clean fumble before Thorne hit the ground. The replay center somehow saw otherwise. The officials overturned the call, ruling Thorne down before the fumble occurred and taking a Michigan defensive touchdown off the board.

We have no clue how the officials came to that conclusion. This is an absurdly bad call.

Another review decision goes Michigan State's way. Do you think Thorne was down before the fumble? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CB8DIKebaP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

What on earth did the refs see here that the general public didn’t? It’s fairly clear Thorne lost control of the football before he was down by contact. “Michigan State’s QB was not on the ground before the ball came loose. Clear as day. Absurdly bad call,” one fan said.