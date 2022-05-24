Look: Big Ten Gender Reveal Prank Is Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, people have gone to great lengths to unveil the gender of their babies during gender reveal parties.

Severa people have been injured in gender reveal parties, but thankfully, this isn't one of those stories. No, the father of the baby in this video only suffered some embarrassment and anger.

In a video posted to TikTok and shared by SportsCenter, a couple received quite the shock. With a box painted with the colors and logo of Michigan State and Michigan, the parents were expecting Spartans or Wolverines balloons to pop out.

However, a bouquet of Ohio State-themed balloons popped out instead.

Check out the reaction.

The Michigan fan clearly wasn't happy with the joke. However, he shouldn't be that upset. His Wolverines finally found a way to defeat the Buckeyes last season and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.