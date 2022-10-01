Look: College Football World Reacts To Michigan Locker Room Video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan's trip to Iowa today means the Wolverines had to get ready in Kinnick Stadium's infamous pink locker room.

In the past, Michigan has covered up the pink walls and lockers and carpet and everything in between to make their team more comfortable to less focused on the peculiar hue that has engulfed the room.

Today, they're letting it ride. Former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen shared video of the room before kickoff today.

Mostly, Michigan fans have been mocking the all-pink.

More than 40 years ago, former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry conceived the idea to paint the entire locker room pink, thinking it would throw off opponents' psychologically.

Thus far, that hasn't worked today. Michigan has controlled the first half, despite a feisty effort from Iowa's defense, and the No. 4 Wolverines lead 13-0 at intermission.

You can catch Iowa-Michigan on FOX.