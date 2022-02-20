The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Reacts To The Juwan Howard Incident

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Desmond Howard is taking Juwan Howard’s side after he got into a scuffle with some Wisconsin staffers.

Howard put his thoughts on the incident on social media and thinks that the Wisconsin assistant coach escalated things between the two.

“I saw Juwan walking away and Wisconsin coach put his hands on him to stop. First mistake. Then an ass’t coach inserted himself and said something that only escalated things. Let bosses be bosses and play your position. Second mistake,” Howard tweeted.

Here’s a replay of the incident:

Fans aren’t happy that Howard is taking Howard’s side since after all, he’s a Michigan alum.

Howard is likely going to get suspended for this as it’s something that the Big Ten and the NCAA don’t want to see in today’s game.

The Big Ten has already released an official statement regarding the situation and has confirmed that it’s currently reviewing the incident.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the statement reads.

“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Michigan currently has five regular-season games left before the Big Ten tournament. It’s very possible that Howard will have to miss all of those games going into it.

