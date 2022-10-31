Look: ESPN Releases New Michigan Stadium Tunnel Video

Additional footage of Saturday night's Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident is now circulating on Twitter.

According to WXYZ's Brad Galli, the footage is from an ESPN camera that appears to have been located deeper in the tunnel, just beyond the locker rooms for both teams.

In the clip, you can see Michigan State players swinging at a Michigan player from a different angle than some of the other videos that were already out.

The player being restrained and escorted out of frame by his teammates at the :38 mark is MSU cornerback Khary Crump (No. 14). Crump appeared to swing his helmet at the Michigan player earlier in the video.

The redshirt sophomore was one of four Spartans suspended by head coach Mel Tucker on Sunday night, along with Angelo Grose, Tank Brown and Zion Young.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was furious after the altercation, saying that two of his players--Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows--were "assaulted."

Green and his family have since retained an attorney and reportedly plan to file criminal charges.