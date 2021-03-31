On Tuesday night, the NCAA Tournament rolled on with a pair of Elite Eight games with the winners going on to complete the Final Four.

Baylor and Houston already punched their respective tickets to the Final Four with wins over Arkansas and Oregon State respectively. Gonzaga joined the Bears and Cougars earlier tonight with a dominant victory over USC.

In the final game of the Elite Eight the Michigan Wolverines faced off against the UCLA Bruins. Michigan entered as the heavy favorite over the No. 11-seeded Bruins who are on a magical run.

Before the game tipped off, fans were already falling in love with the uniform combinations. UCLA took the court in its blue uniforms while Michigan came out with its maize-forward uniform combination.

Fans were loving the two looks. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

What @CarterWoodiel cares about when we have an Elite 8 game on: who wins, whether the game is entertaining, quality of broadcasters. What I care about: the satisfying color scheme bc UCLA is wearing blue unis with yellow trim and Michigan is in yellow unis w/ navy letters pic.twitter.com/G5dhldDK0J — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) March 31, 2021

UCLA v. Michigan is an all time jersey matchup — Kevin McConlogue (@KMcconlogue) March 31, 2021

Michigan going with the maize jerseys to UCLA's blues makes this such an unreal jersey game. Elite jersey game. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 31, 2021

There’s plenty that goes into watching a great game. Hopefully the play on the court is is up to snuff, but if it’s not, there’s always other things to pay attention to.

Tonight, the jersey combination for UCLA and Michigan seems to be getting the job done.

As for the actual game, it’s been a sloppy first 10 minutes of play. Both the Wolverines and Bruins have struggled with turnovers and failed to find the bottom of the bucket.

Michigan holds a 15-12 lead in the first half.