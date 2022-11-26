Look: Fan At 'The Game' Wearing Both Michigan, Ohio State Gear

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) just gets away a pass before Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) can get to him during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan and Ohio State is one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. The hatred is real on both sides.

So, you can imagine the confusion one fan is causing at the 'Shoe this afternoon. FOX College Football's official Twitter account shared a photo of a man in an Ohio State shirt and Michigan hat drinking a beer among the capacity crowd.

"A win-win situation," the tweet caption reads.

We're trying our best to understand what is happening here. Is this man not a fan of either school so he thought it would be fun to troll like this?

He surely can't be a fan of both, and even if he has kids or relatives who went to both, why wear this outfit? This whole thing doesn't make sense.

Anyway, Ohio State leads Michigan 10-3 early in the second quarter. Wonder how this man feels about that.