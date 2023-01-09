Look: Football World Reacts To Blake Corum's Announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball while avoiding tackles by Jacoby Windmon #4 and Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Even though their team is not playing in tonight's national championship game, Michigan fans still have a reason to celebrate today.

Michigan star running back Blake Corum announced on Monday that he is returning to school for the 2023 season. Corum established himself as a Heisman candidate before late-season injury cut his stellar campaign short.

"I'm a Michigan man through and through," Corum said in a statement on Twitter. "I love playing for the University of Michigan. I love going to the big house and leaving it all on the field. I love the community, I love interacting with everyone. It was a tough decision, it was a business decision, but I feel like I have unfinished business.

"I didn't like the way I went out in the Big House, I don't like people remembering me being hurt, so I will be coming back for it all next year."

Wolverines fans are justifiably excited about Corum's decision to return to Ann Arbor.

"Thank you @blake_corum. Maybe we can have nice things!" one said on Twitter.

"I mean, he has to know what the coach is doing right?" said another in reference to the rumors that Jim Harbaugh could be heading to the NFL.



"LET'S GO RUN IT BACK @blake_corum," added the Barstool Michigan Twitter account.

"Couldn't be more thrilled to see @blake_corum return to @UMichFootball," another fan added. "Reminds me so much of @aidanhutch97 coming back in 2021. You know blue blood runs in their veins when they put their NFL dreams on hold to give it another go #ThoseWhoStayWillBeChampions."

"No more fan chants needed. Top-tier running back Blake Corum is returning to Michigan," chimed in 247Sports writer Brandon Marcello.

After rushing for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021, Corum exploded for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this fall.

Unfortunately, a knee injury in Michigan's second-to-last regular season game limited Corum for the regular season finale against Ohio State, and kept him out of the team's Big Ten title game matchup and College Football Playoff semifinal.