Look: Football World Reacts To Controversial Targeting Ruling

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A referee looks at replays to confirm a recovered fumble by the Michigan Wolverines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU ended in the most controversial way possible.

With the game on the line for Michigan, the referees missed a clear targeting call on TCU. One of the defenders on the Horned Frogs had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland.

After this fourth play call failed for Michigan, the officiating crew reviewed the play for targeting. Many people assumed the referees would overturn the initial ruling.

Despite this hit meeting the criteria for targeting, the officials decided to pack their bags and get out of StateFarm Stadium.

Here's the play:

Those who watched the game are certain that it should've been targeting.

Brett Kollmann tweeted, "LOL that’s an all-time 'let’s just get out of here' moment on the targeting review."

"A fitting end to a night where the officials didn’t have a clue," ESPN's Mike Greenberg said. "If that isn’t targeting, what is?"

"Michigan deserved to lose but that was also definitely targeting," Big Game Bengal tweeted.

"And that should be the end of the worst part of College Football," Scott Hanson said. "They have no idea what is and isn’t targeting."

Michigan fans will probably be thinking about this no-call for a long time.

TCU, meanwhile, will get ready to face the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game.