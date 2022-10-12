Look: Former Michigan Star Appears To Call Out Program

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Braylon Edwards #1 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to catch a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 20, 2004 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appeared to take a shot at his alma mater in a tweet praising one of his old NFL teams.

Edwards was one of dozens of former New York Jets players who were hosted by the team for their 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The experience at MetLife Stadium must have been awesome, because Edwards shouted the Jets out on Twitter while seemingly calling out Michigan and Cleveland Browns.

"Yesterday was so surreal. The @nyjets made me feel so amazing and missed," Edwards wrote. "Talked about being more involved as a former player in multiple fields. Crazy a team I played for for three years shows more love than teams I spent more time or programs I’ve donated 500k [to]."

Michigan is clearly the program Edwards is referring to, and we're assuming the Browns are the team he spent more time with, since he played for them from 2005-09.

Edwards was traded from Cleveland to the Jets midway through the 2009 season and remained with them through the 2010 campaign. He also played for the Jets in 2012 following stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Edwards played at Michigan from 2001-04 and is the program's leader in all three major receiving categories. He is still an avid fan and follower of his alma mater, though he apparently feels he could be welcomed more by the Wolverine program.