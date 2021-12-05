Look: How Much Tickets Cost For Michigan vs. Georgia

If you’re planning on attending the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl featuring Michigan and Georgia, be prepared to pony up.

This afternoon, Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the get-in price for the game on the secondary market has tripled in recent days.

“Earlier this week, get-in price was $250. It’s now $750,” Rovell wrote on Twitter.

Orange Bowl prices tripling over Michigan speculation. Earlier this week, get-in price was $250. It’s now $750. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 5, 2021

In reality, this isn’t that surprising. You have two brand name programs playing in a bowl game with massive implications. That’s going to mean prices through the roof, as it always has.

Michigan-Georgia is the second semifinal on the docket for New Year’s Eve. The Wolverines and Bulldogs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

ESPN will broadcast the action, but ringing in 2022 at the game in South Florida sounds like fun too. Just have your wallet or credit card ready.