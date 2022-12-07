Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced.

Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play.

Over the weekend, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Smith's situation.

“We found out the day that it happened. Mazi was completely honest, upfront cooperative,” Harbaugh said. “Felt like — he gave us the exact circumstances. And then, as I said, this has been something that’s gone to the — I really respect to the justice system and feel like there’ll be a fair resolution that comes soon from that."

Dave Briggs of The Toledo Blade believes Harbaugh is setting a double standard by allowing Smith to suit up.

Briggs pointed out that Harbaugh called for immediate action during the tunnel incident at Michigan stadium. Now, he's preaching patience.

From The Toledo Blade:

"And the harder it becomes not to wonder: Would Harbaugh have been so forgiving if the player were, say, Joe Smith, All-Washtenaw County, not Mazi Smith, All-America and senior captain? Also, where was his wait-and-see prudence after Tunnelgate at the Big House, when he immediately demanded the offending Michigan State players be held to account?

Smith played in the Big Ten Championship, racking up two tackles in a win over Purdue.

As of now, Smith is on track to play against TCU in the College Football Playoff.