Look: Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team on the field prior to the game against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

There have now been multiple statements released today regarding Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.

Harbaugh has already reportedly interviewed with the NFL's Denver Broncos and has been linked to the Carolina Panthers as well. Meanwhile, the administration at the University of Michigan is working to keep him in Ann Arbor.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono released a message to Wolverines fans regarding Harbaugh on Thursday afternoon.

"I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach," it read. "Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines."

Harbaugh himself responded to Ono's tweet with a statement released on the official Michigan Football Twitter account.

"I am in full support of President Ono's message to our fans and appreciate his support of me and the team," Harbaugh said.

What do these conversations between Ono, Manuel and Harbaugh mean for the future? It's probably too early to tell.

Coming off a Big Ten title in 2021, Harbaugh publicly flirted with the Minnesota Vikings job before ultimately returning to his alma mater. He then led Michigan to a second conference championship and another berth in the College Football Playoff in 2022.

Harbaugh has been with the Wolverines since 2015. In that time, he's posted an overall record of 74-25 with seven bowl games, five double-digit win seasons, two Big Ten crowns and a pair of Playoff appearances.