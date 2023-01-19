Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods" and "use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities."

On Thursday morning, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports provided an update on this infraction case.

According to Wetzel, negotiations between Michigan and the NCAA have broken down.

The NCAA demanded that Jim Harbaugh state that he lied to investigators. Although he has acknowledged that his program committed Level II violations, the veteran coach has refused to publicly state that he was untruthful with the enforcement staff.

This infraction case could linger for a while if Harbaugh continues to hold his ground. It also seems like Michigan is standing by its head coach.

We'll continue to provide updates on Michigan's situation when they're available.