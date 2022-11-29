Look: Jim Harbaugh Sideline Interview Video Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh deserves a ton of love for the way Michigan has played this season, there's no doubt about it. However, he has done everything in his power to make sure his players get all the credit.

During every postgame interview this season, Harbaugh has shifted the spotlight over to his players.

Even after Michigan's win over Ohio State this past Saturday, Harbaugh told Tom Rinaldi to speak with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Big Ten Network put together a video of every interview from this season that shows Harbaugh passing the baton to his players.

Here's the compilation video:

Kudos to Harbaugh for letting his players do the talking after each big win.

We could be in store for another interview this weekend.

On Saturday night, Michigan will face Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Michigan is a double-digit favorite heading into Saturday's conference title game.