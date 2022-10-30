Look: Jim Harbaugh Takes Major Shot At Michigan State's Players

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last night's Michigan-Michigan State game was marred by a postgame fracas in the tunnel, during which Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by members of the Spartan team.

It turns out, Harbaugh wasn't just annoyed about what happened when the game was over. In his postgame press conference, he praised his team for winning "in all phases," including after the whistle.

“We knew there’d be stuff after the whistle. There usually is with them,” said Harbaugh, via WXYZ's Brad Galli.

There's clearly no love lost between Harbaugh and the Spartans, so Saturday's dominant 29-7 win has to taste sweet.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker released a statement on the tunnel fight this morning and said his program will cooperate with all parties in determining a resolution.

"As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk," Tucker said.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."