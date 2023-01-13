Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL.

While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon.

According to Aaron McMann of MLive, Harbaugh showed up to the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday. He was apparently wearing a U-M hoodie at this clinic.

McMann asked Harbaugh about potential interest from NFL teams and a new contract from Michigan.

Harbaugh declined to answer McMann's questions. He did, however, express his love for the Wolverines.

"Have I not showed that? I love Michigan. I love the team. I love everybody [there]," Harbaugh said.

As for a new contract, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado claims it'll cost Michigan $15 million to retain Harbaugh.

Michigan president Santa Ono has stated his desire to keep Harbaugh for the foreseeable future.

"I'm pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach," he said. "Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines."

Harbaugh is currently under contract through the 2026 season.