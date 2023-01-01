Look: JJ McCarthy's Postgame Press Conference Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Following Michigan's heartbreaking loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was first to step up to the podium for the team's postgame press conference.

McCarthy had a emphatic message to share regarding the way Michigan's season ended.

"We fought our hearts out," McCarthy said. "There was a lot of things that we could have done better. I can't wait to watch the tape. But we will be back. I promise that."

McCarthy walked out of the press conference after making this statement.

McCarthy completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 343 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 52 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts.

The big issue for McCarthy was that his interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

That being said, McCarthy fought until the very end for Michigan. His ability to quickly forget about the negative plays allowed his team to claw back in the second half.

As long as McCarthy is under center for the Wolverines, they'll be considered national title contenders.