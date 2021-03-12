Emotions ran high during Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament clash versus Maryland on Friday. So much so, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard had to be restrained by his own assistant coaches before getting ejected in the second half.

During a timeout and commercial break, Howard erupted at the Maryland bench area. The confrontation sparked an intense reaction from Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, who started approaching Howard.

The Michigan head coach then proceeded to try and charge Turgeon, but was held back by several of his assistants. Howard continued jawing at Turgeon throughout the entire sequence.

It didn’t take too long for officials to issue a double technical on Howard, ejecting him from the game in the process. The refs issued Turgeon a technical foul as well.

Take a look at the entire sequence below.

Here is the full sequence that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being ejected during the last media timeout. pic.twitter.com/iN5H6ea6bc — Wes Brown (@W_Brown21) March 12, 2021

It’s unclear what sparked Juwan Howard’s actions. He was clearly upset by something a Maryland player or coach either said or did.

Prior to Howard’s ejection, Michigan and Maryland were locked in a slugfest as the Terrapins led the Wolverines 36-24 late in the first half. Following Howard’s departure in the second half, Michigan stormed back and pulled away late for the 79-66 victory. The ejection clearly lit a spark for the Big Ten’s top team.

The Wolverines are moving on to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals while Maryland now awaits its March Madness fate. Meanwhile, we await further explanation on what sparked Howard’s eruption and subsequent ejection Friday afternoon.