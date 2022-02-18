Look: Juwan Howard Makes Brutal Mistake During Michigan-Iowa Game

On Thursday night, fans watching the Michigan Wolverines face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes received an interesting treat.

They got to see Michigan head coach Juwan Howard make a hilarious mental error during the game. As Iowa was trying to work the ball around on offense, the ball was kicked down the court.

Instead of letting the ball travel out of bounds, Howard decided to pick it up. Normally, a kicked ball is called and the play is whistled dead, so Howard’s action wouldn’t be a problem.

However, there was no whistle blown during the play, so Howard committed an infraction. The Wolverines head coach received a technical foul as a result of the play.

Check it out.

Juwan Howard thought he was still playing😂 pic.twitter.com/myIfX4n7Eb — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) February 18, 2022

Howard immediately knew he did something wrong and tried to apologize to the officials for his mistake. It wasn’t his first technical foul of the game, though.

He received his first tech for arguing with an official in the first half. He was allowed to remain in the game, though as the second tech did not count toward the technical foul/ejection rule.