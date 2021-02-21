Look: Michigan Star’s Response To Doug Gottlieb Is Going Viral

Michigan basketball is taking on all comers and keeping receipts against doubters, which today included Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb.

Entering this afternoon’s top-five showdown between the third-ranked Wolverines and No. 4 Ohio State, Gottlieb expressed his reservations about Michigan playing on the road in Columbus.

“Michigan hasn’t played the better Big 10 teams, got smoked by Minnesota on the road… Hard to guess how they play today- smart money is on Ohio State,” he tweeted.

Wolverines freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who turned in a monster performance (22 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots) in Michigan’s 92-87 win, made sure to let Gottlieb know how wrong he got it on Twitter postgame.

With the win, Michigan moves to 16-1 on the season. Since their long pause due to COVID-19, the Wolverines have come back and won three in a row.

Right now, Juwan Howard’s team is a bona fide No. 1 seed and looking like a legitimate national title contender.