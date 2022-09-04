Look: Michigan Basketball Star Trolls Ohio State After Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is never dormant, not for fans, coaches or players.

Even players from sports that aren't in-season aren't afraid to taunt fans of their arch rival for any reason at all.

Just look at what Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson did after Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

"That win was kind of a born on third base win," Dickinson tweeted following the game.

Dickinson is referring to Jim Harbaugh's diss of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day following Michigan's win over the Buckeyes in "The Game" last November.

In his post-game press conference, Harbaugh alluded to people who are "born on third base" and think they hit a triple. It was a not-so-subtle diss at Day, saying that he merely inherited what Urban Meyer built at OSU.

How many weeks is it until November 26 and the Wolverines and Buckeyes are meeting in Columbus?