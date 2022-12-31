Look: Michigan Fan's Controversial Ohio State T-Shirt Is Going Viral

There are no days off when it comes to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

During the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, ESPN's cameras showed a Michigan fan wearing a shirt that said, "Dahmer went to Ohio State."

This is a reference to American serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, who killed and dismembered over a dozen men and boys from 1978-1991.

Dahmer became a popular subject this year because Netflix released a biographical crime drama series on his disturbing life. Evan Peters portrayed Dahmer in the show.

Unsurprisingly, this Michigan fan's shirt is receiving a lot of attention.

"As an OSU fan that respects the rivalry I think this is a great shirt," an Ohio State fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Thats a funny one!

Dahmer actually enrolled at Ohio State. He dropped out after three months.

Although this Michigan fan's shirt isn't technically wrong, this is a weird way of throwing shade at Ohio State.