Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: Michigan Wolverines fans look on during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 27, 2008 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury.

Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury.

"While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team, Ohio State, suffers a bunch more injuries," one fan said.

Another fan posted a picture that said "Not Sorry" with this comment attached to it: "Don't like seeing kids getting hurt, but when it comes to the Buckeyes..."

Screenshots of these comments were shared on Twitter.

Pryor was expected to be the No. 3 running back on Ohio State's depth chart. Last year, he had 98 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

With Pryor out of the picture for the 2022 season, Ohio State's backfield will rely heavily on TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

Pryor hinted at his injury diagnosis on Monday, tweeting, "Learning how to embrace the obstacles life may throw your way."

We're wishing Pryor a full and speedy recovery.