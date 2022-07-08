Look: Michigan Football Fans Are Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan football fans are not happy with Jim Harbaugh this Friday afternoon.

Just moments ago, Detroit native and five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the University of Oregon. He was also considering Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M.

Michigan fans were hoping Moore would stay in-state, but Harbaugh and Co. couldn't get the job done.

It's a pretty disappointing development for a team coming off a Big Ten title and trip to the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh has now whiffed on two in-state five-star quarterbacks.

"There was one thing Michigan football *couldn't* do coming off a Big Ten championship, and that was whiff on BOTH Dante Moore and CJ Carr. Big yikes," said Derick Hutchinson.

"It’s official — 2023 in-state five-star QB Dante Moore has committed to Oregon over Michigan. The Wolverines have now missed out on both in-state five-star passers in 2023 and 2024," wrote Maize n Brew.



"Michigan won the Big 10 and made the playoff last year and still failed to get in-state 5 star QBs Dante Moore and CJ Carr," said CJ Adler.

"Michigan recruiting is having a really tough go at things this off-season. Dante Moore is from Detroit," a fan said.

"Tough day for Michigan football, first you whiff on Lloyd Carr’s grandson who chooses to play for rival Notre Dame and you whiff on Dante Moore who is in your backyard," another fan wrote.

Ouch.

Michigan football is not having a good offseason.