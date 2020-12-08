Look: Michigan Football Player Has Blunt Message For Critics

The Spun

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his Michigan football team onto the field before the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan football will not play arch-rival Ohio State this year. A COVID-19 outbreak among the Wolverines has forced the game to be canceled.

Things had been trending in this direction since last week, when Michigan was forced to cancel its game against Maryland due to too many cases. There was some optimism on Monday that the Wolverines might be able to face Ohio State, but that was quickly dashed by today’s announcement.

There have been cynical claims made that some college football teams are using COVID-19 as an excuse to duck opponents who are likely to blow them out. Some suggested that’s what Michigan did here.

Not so, tweeted Wolverines senior defensive back Hunter Reynolds.

“Idgaf what none of yall say there wasn’t a person in that locker room tryna duck anyone,” Reynolds wrote.

If Ohio State and Michigan were able to play, in all likelihood, the Buckeyes would not have had much trouble winning a ninth-straight game against “That Team Up North.”

Still, despite being overmatched on paper, we don’t doubt that Wolverine players wanted to play the game. These are highly-competitive players we’re talking about.

Unfortunately, the circumstances just didn’t work out.


