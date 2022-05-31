Look: Michigan Football Releases Official 2022 Season Shirt

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: The Michigan Wolverines Marching Band greats the team as they prepare to face the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines have officially unveiled their 2022 season T-shirt. The design is fairly simple, but fans might be tempted to get their hands on another maize and blue shirt.

The current cost for one of these shirts is $20. The pre-order sale is currently taking place on The M Den's official website.

Michigan fans can expect the 2022 season shirts to ship sometime in June.

The early expectation is that Michigan has a favorable schedule. For starters, it'll begin the season with four games at home.

Michigan's first road game will take place on Oct. 1 against Iowa. It'll then take on Indiana before hosting Penn State and Michigan State.

The biggest test for Michigan will come on Nov. 26 against Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh's squad will try to win this rivalry game for the second year in a row.

After making the College Football Playoff last season, the Wolverines should enter this fall with high expectations.